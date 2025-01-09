I’ve always been a contrarian by nature, and while I like growth stocks in principle, they often seem too expensive compared to multiples for me to justify them. Still, when I go through stock screeners, there are sometimes stocks with growing earnings that
Kaspi.kz Has Flourished With Growth, But Long-Term Future May Depend On Overseas Expansion
Summary
- Kaspi (NASDAQ: KSPI) is a high-growth fintech company in Kazakhstan, offering essential apps like Kaspi Super App and Kaspi Pay with strong user and merchant bases.
- Despite high price/book ratios, Kaspi's low P/E multiples and strong dividend policy make it an attractive investment, especially given its impressive revenue and earnings growth.
- Kaspi's expansion efforts, including the acquisition of Hepsiburada in Turkey, are crucial for future growth beyond Kazakhstan, though they come with inherent risks.
- Investors should monitor Kazakhstan's economic conditions and Kaspi's international ventures, as these factors will significantly impact the company's future performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KSPI, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.