CQQQ: Time To Throw The Towel In On China (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.92K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Invesco China Technology ETF is undervalued compared to U.S. peers but faces significant macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, limiting its performance potential.
  • Chinese tech companies have low P/E ratios due to economic and political constraints, unlike their U.S. counterparts with stable markets.
  • Geopolitical risks, including U.S. sanctions and a potential conflict with Taiwan, keep Chinese equities' P/E ratios depressed.
  • China's transition to a developed economy brings macroeconomic headwinds, including deflation and a struggling real estate sector, impacting growth prospects.

Red Asian Lanterns

oneclearvision/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We last covered the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) two years ago, when we analyzed the fund's composition and articulated why we believed the government led crackdown on tech enterprises in China was

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.92K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CQQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CQQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CQQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News