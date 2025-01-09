Apple: High Sharpe Ratio And Our Top Tech Pick For 2025
Summary
- Apple is a tech powerhouse with robust financials and a high Sharpe Ratio, making it an excellent choice for tech-savvy investors.
- Apple's economic moat is driven by product differentiation, stickiness, and continuous software upgrades, ensuring loyal customer retention and high margins.
- Leveraging AI and strategic acquisitions, Apple is well-positioned for future growth, with a projected revenue CAGR of 10% in the DCF model.
- With a target price of $282 and an 11% near-term upside, Apple remains one of our top tech picks for 2025.
