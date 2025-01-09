Warrior Met Coal: Characterized By Low Operating Expenses And Solid Capital Deployment

Maxime Emile profile picture
Maxime Emile
16 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Warrior Met Coal is a key player in metallurgical coal production, crucial for steelmaking, with strong export markets in India and South America.
  • Despite short-term market pessimism, HCC's Blue Creek project will significantly boost production, positioning the company for long-term shareholder value and dividend growth.
  • HCC maintains low operating expenses and high ROIC, outperforming the sector, making it an attractive buy amidst undervaluation based on EV/EBITDA and P/B ratios.
  • Risks include the eventual shift to "green steel" and potential black swan events, but these are not immediate threats to HCC's strong market position.

Coal Worker With Handful Of Coal

Monty Rakusen

Brief Thesis Walkthrough

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is a company specializing in the production as well as the export of coal, more specifically non-thermal metallurgical coal used in steel production. Customers can be found worldwide, with key growth markets

This article was written by

Maxime Emile profile picture
Maxime Emile
16 Followers
My name is Maxime and I like to write about finances and share my views on various companies and their potential as an investment opportunity. My preferred sector is industrial. I live and work in Europe and we have a very long and proud history of being an industrial superpower so I guess it comes naturally. I have taken a few classes in investments and general economics but I'd like to think my somewhat different path of learning brings a fresh perspective for readers here on Seeking Alpha. I value companies that have a strong history of excellent operational performance and that keep their investors in high regard. The industrial sector tends to have quite a lot of them which is why I write the most about it. My motivation for starting a "career" here on Seeking Alpha comes down to me wanting to share my philosophy about investing, a philosophy that has benefitted me greatly over the past years. Hopefully at least one person will get something useful or learn something from the articles I share.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News