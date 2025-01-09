Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 9, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Lynch - President and CEO

Matthew Wolsfeld - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Clarkson - Van Clemens & Co.

Gus Richard - Northland Capital Markets

Joseph Vidich - Manalapan Oracle Capital Management LLC.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Northern Technologies International Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

As part of the discussion today, the representatives from NTIC will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding NTIC's future financial and operating results, as well as their business plans, objectives, and expectations. Please be advised that these forward-looking statements are covered under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that NTIC desires to avail itself of the protections of the Safe Harbor for these statements. Please also be advised that actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in NTIC's most recent annual report on Form 10K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and recent press releases. Please read these reports and other future filings that NTIC will make with the SEC. NTIC disclaims any duty to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Patrick Lynch, NTIC's CEO. Please go ahead.

Patrick Lynch

Good morning. I'm Patrick Lynch, NTIC's CEO, and I'm here with Matt Wolsfeld, NTIC's CFO. A press release regarding our first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results was issued earlier this morning