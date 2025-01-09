The automotive industry is very cyclical, which makes it vulnerable to economic downturns. The cash flows of its component companies are erratic, and because competition is high, profit margins are quite low. In general, I avoid any company that sells cars regardless; the only exception is Ferrari (
Ferrari: The Prancing Horse Is Still Too Expensive
Summary
- Ferrari's brand strength and exclusivity provide a competitive advantage, leading to stable cash flows and high profit margins, unlike other automotive companies.
- Despite a recent 13% drop in share price, Ferrari's current valuation with a P/E Ratio of 50x and 0.60% dividend yield is not attractive.
- The upcoming all-electric Ferrari model, while a significant shift, is expected to maintain the brand's iconic status and appeal to wealthy customers.
- A more reasonable entry point to consider investing in Ferrari would be at a P/E Ratio of 40x, implying a share price around $370.
