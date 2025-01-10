The Fed Funds Market Is Not What It Used To Be

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
1.32K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • The Fed Funds Rate is pivotal in U.S. monetary policy, influencing inflation and employment by adjusting interest rates for overnight bank loans.
  • The Fed's shift from the Scarce Reserves Regime to the Ample Reserves Regime post-GFC changed how monetary policy is executed, emphasizing IORB and ON RRP rates.
  • The Fed Funds Market has diminished, now primarily serving as an arbitrage opportunity for FHLBs and FBOs, rather than a tool for reserve reallocation.
  • The Fed Funds Rate is now a by-product of policy decisions, with IORB and ON RRP rates being the primary tools for implementing monetary policy.

FED wording with up and down arrow on USD dollar banknote for Federal reserve increase and decrease interest rate control which effect to America and world economic growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

When the Federal Reserve releases their Policy Statement at the end of each FOMC meeting, their first comment about Monetary Policy refers to the current state of the Fed Funds Rate.

The Fed Funds

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
1.32K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News