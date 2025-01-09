Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) released fiscal Q1 2025 results yesterday. After a great Q4 2024, with the O&G segment posting impressive growth, the numbers in Q1 look more moderate: the industrial segment
Northern Technologies Had A Great Q4 And Q1, But Is Still A Little Pricey
Summary
- Northern Technologies International Corporation's Q1 results show moderate growth, with bioplastics expanding, while industrial and O&G segments remain flat. Maintain a Hold rating.
- NTIC's bioplastics segment, Natur-Tec, posted a 22.8% YoY revenue increase, driven by market demand for alternatives to single-use plastics.
- Despite gross profit growth, increased SG&A expenses offset gains, highlighting the need for better cost leverage to boost net income.
- Valuation at a P/E of 20x is fair but not opportunistic; potential for growth exists, but current prices aren't particularly attractive.
