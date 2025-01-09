Today I'm moving a bit down the market cap scale, taking a look at a smaller dry bulk company. With just $140 million market cap, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is one of the "Davids" of the
Seanergy Maritime: Recent Decline Created A High Probability Investment Opportunity
Summary
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings, with a $140 million market cap, operates 19 dry bulk vessels and shows strong revenue growth and high RoE compared to peers.
- The company is attractively priced with a 21% 3-year EBITDA CAGR and offers a substantial forward dividend yield of 15%.
- Larger vessel market conditions, particularly iron ore demand influenced by Chinese stimulus and potentially increased tonne miles, could revive the depressed Capesize market.
- Technical analysis suggests the recent decline has come into a consolidation area, backed by long-term support.
- As a bottom line, Seanergy Maritime Holdings is trading at a good entry point and represents a high probability investment opportunity.
