Our Prediction For The S&P 500 In 2025

Jan. 09, 2025 4:07 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, NDX, DJI
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
5.97K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Predicting the market in the short term is challenging due to the numerous inputs involved, and this year we have a mixed bag of indicators to examine.
  • The S&P 500's recent growth, driven by AI optimism and productivity gains, contrasts extremely extended valuations, creating a brittle market outlook for 2025.
  • We foresee two scenarios: continued momentum leading to 10% to 20% positive returns, or a quick, significant downturn if mega cap earnings begin to change direction.
  • Given the market's extreme valuation, we recommend holding positions with a trailing pivot stop loss to protect gains.

Rolling the dice

PM Images

Predicting the market (SP500, SPX, NDX, DJI) is one of the hardest things that analysts are constantly asked to do.

Whether it's the number of inputs, the fuzzy lag times between inputs and results, or the potential for unexpected

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
5.97K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News