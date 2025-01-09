Our Prediction For The S&P 500 In 2025
Summary
- Predicting the market in the short term is challenging due to the numerous inputs involved, and this year we have a mixed bag of indicators to examine.
- The S&P 500's recent growth, driven by AI optimism and productivity gains, contrasts extremely extended valuations, creating a brittle market outlook for 2025.
- We foresee two scenarios: continued momentum leading to 10% to 20% positive returns, or a quick, significant downturn if mega cap earnings begin to change direction.
- Given the market's extreme valuation, we recommend holding positions with a trailing pivot stop loss to protect gains.
