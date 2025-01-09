Exelixis: Bullish On Cabo, Not So Convinced By It's Long-Term Replacement, Zanza

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock
Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Exelixis' stock has surged over 45% since my "Sell" rating given in March last year, driven by strong performance of cabozantinib, which remains a leading TKI for various cancers.
  • Despite concerns over cabozantinib's patent expiry, Exelixis projects robust future revenues, with lead pipeline candidate zanzalintinib showing potential to offset future revenue losses.
  • Exelixis is optimistic about new approvals for cabozantinib in neuroendocrine tumors and has promising pipeline assets besides zanzalintinib in various cancer indications.
  • While cautious about zanzalintinib's clinical data, I am bullish on Exelixis due to cabozantinib's continued success and short-term gains, e.g. driven by a potential new approval in NET.

Vintage Antique Snakes and Ladders Board Game

Shelly Still/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In March last year I shared a note with Seeking Alpha readers on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), the Alameda, California based commercial stage Pharma, giving its stock a "Sell" rating. Nine months on from that note, Exelixis stock trades at a value of $34.5 per share, up >45% since

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
12.83K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

