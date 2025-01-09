AVDV: Best Choice For International Small-Cap Value

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
417 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Tilting a globally diversified portfolio to ISCV is sensible because it adds risk mitigation benefits due to lower correlations, while also allowing room for outperformance during factor cycles.
  • AVDV seems to be the better of two funds given the better factor loading, large AUM, sufficient liquidity and reasonable fund cost to account for these upsides.
  • Historical performance, correlations, and factor loading statistics are used to arrive at this conclusion.

Small Earth North America. Nature Water Environment Green Drop World

ThomasVogel/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

International small-cap value factor funds, we'll call ("ISCV"), and sometimes grouped with developed market Ex-U.S. small-cap value, may improve a fund's risk-adjusted return when added with a "tilt". Tilting to ISCV can be done through the addition of a fund that

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
417 Followers
Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVDV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AVDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News