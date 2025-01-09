B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BMRRY) Q3 2025 Sales/Trading Statement Call

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCPK:BMRRY) Q3 2025 Sales/Trading Statement Call January 9, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alejandro Russo - CEO

Mike Schmidt - CFO and Executive Director

Dave McCarthy - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Pritchard - Peel Hunt

Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas Exane

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Wayne Brown - Liberum

Kate Calvert - Investec

James Anstead - Barclays

Charlie Rothbarth - HSBC

Vandita Sood - Citi

Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the B&M Q3 Trading Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Russo, CEO. Please go ahead.

Alejandro Russo

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. What we'll do today, I'll hand it over briefly to Mike for two, three minutes to set out a quick summary, and then I will take it over in terms of some more color. And then, we can go straight into Q&A.

So Mike, over to you.

Mike Schmidt

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everybody. So look, I'm going to take the statement as being read, and add a couple of key headlines that I'd touch on. The first point is that we've had a very profitable Golden Quarter that provides, the right underpin to our full year outturn that we're guiding to here.

I think secondly, critically, momentum has continued to build within our business. That's been driven by volumes, and in particular, the good performance that we've seen of our seasonal ranges, both in December, but also as we begin sale in January.