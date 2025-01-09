Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and scion of the automaker’s founding family, chose CES – the annual global tech show held in Las Vegas – to publicly proclaim on Monday that the first phase of
Toyota's 'Woven City' Mobility Test Hub Points To Visionary Future, Uncertain Financial Return
Summary
- Toyota Motor Corporation's Woven City, an innovation hub at Mt. Fuji, aims to advance SDVs, AI, and autonomous driving despite uncertain financial returns.
- Toyota's historical success with unconventional projects, like the Prius and lean manufacturing, underscores its potential for future breakthroughs.
- Strong financials and a stable S&P rating enable Toyota to invest heavily in next-gen technologies, maintaining a leading market position.
- Toyota shares, with a 2.84% dividend yield, remain a Buy for long-term investors due to robust profitability and strategic innovation investments.
