Flotek Industries: Focused On Execution And Profitability In 2025 - Hold

Summary

  • Flotek Industries is rated as a hold due to strategic executions boosting profitability and momentum, despite a high accumulated deficit.
  • FTK's revenue grew 5.23% YoY in Q3 2024, driven by a 12.6% increase in related party revenues, offsetting a 7% decline in external client revenues.
  • The ProFrac Services deal and EPA approval of FTK’s JP3 flare monitoring system are expected to drive growth into 2025.
  • Despite positive EBITDA in FY 2023, FTK’s financial health is concerning with a $320.7 million accumulated deficit and a 15.25% cash position decline in 2024.

Asian Inspection engineers working with laptop of gas refinery plant and refinery oil factory industry at night.

Chemistry technology provider for the oil & gas industry, Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has been a top performer (although not the biggest) among the stocks in my portfolio for the past year. It is up 155.08% (YoY) with the share

I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

