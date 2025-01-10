BRNY: A Worthy But Not Perfect Candidate For A Factor Investor's Playbook
Summary
- Actively managed BRNY has a factor-rotation strategy designed to benefit from the "Investment Cycles," including those beneficial for small caps and value or large caps and growth.
- Its 2024 performance was excellent, and the current mix of growth and value looks markedly more appealing than that of IVV.
- However, its performance since October 2022 looks much less impressive, highlighting vulnerabilities of its strategy.
- There is also something to dislike about its quality, as IVV looks stronger on multiple metrics, including allocation to stocks with a B- Quant Profitability grade or higher.
- And while this is an ETF to follow, due to a few disadvantages, chief among them being performance since inception, I believe BRNY does not qualify for a Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.