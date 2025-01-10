Back in April, I initiated coverage of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) through Seeking Alpha with a 'buy' call and noted how the fund was slightly different from some of the other
BITB: A Way To Fund Much-Needed Development
Summary
- BITB offers a unique way to gain Bitcoin exposure while supporting Bitcoin development through non-profit donations, differentiating it from other Bitcoin ETFs.
- BITB has maintained a top 5 position among US-based Bitcoin ETFs by assets under management, and generally trades close to its net asset value.
- Despite some short-term network development declines, Bitcoin's main layer activity and alternative uses like NFTs have shown positive long-term trends.
- I believe Bitcoin has not peaked this halving epoch; BITB is a sensible investment for those expecting further price appreciation, with strategic buys under $90k.
