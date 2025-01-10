Host Hotels & Resorts: The Discount To Peers Is Unwarranted

Summary

  • Host Hotels' stock is undervalued, with potential for a rebound as weather impacts ease and margin expansion is expected in 2025.
  • Q3'24 results were strong, with revenue growth and strategic share buybacks, despite challenges from Maui wildfires and higher wages.
  • The company’s diversified portfolio and solid balance sheet provide flexibility for acquisitions and buybacks, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Host Hotels is a 'buy' due to its compelling valuation, resilient performance, and promising outlook for revenue and margin improvements.

Introduction

Host Hotels (NASDAQ:HST) owns a portfolio of 81 hotels consisting of 43,400 rooms in 21 top U.S. markets in the United States. The company is focused on luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts in prime

