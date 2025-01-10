SJW Group: Snatch Up This Discounted Dividend King Now

Jan. 10, 2025 7:13 AM ETSJW Group (SJW) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.64K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Later this month, SJW Group will likely up its payout for the 57th consecutive year.
  • The water utility topped analysts' expectations for revenue and non-GAAP EPS in Q3 2024.
  • SJW Group boasts an A- credit rating from S&P.
  • Shares of the water utility could be priced at a 25% discount to fair value.
  • SJW Group may be set up to deliver 16% annual total returns through 2027.
Water running from tap into kitchen sink

Water running from the tap into a kitchen sink.

Liudmila Chernetska

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) late-great vice chairman Charlie Munger stood out as a legend in not just the investment industry but life. That's because his wisdom so broadly applied to every aspect of life.

One of his gems that especially applies

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.64K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a regular contributor to Sure Dividend, The Dividend Kings, and iREIT+Hoya Capital. I have been investing since September 2017 (age 20) and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SJW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SJW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SJW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News