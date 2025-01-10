U.S. Rates Heading Deeper Into The Zone Of Interest

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.26K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Don't get us wrong – we're not going all bullish on Treasuries.
  • But for swap players looking for opportunity, it would be remiss of us not to note that long tenor SOFR rates are now trading at above what we would call neutral valuations.
  • Not only are they set to get tastier still, but we are on the cusp of hitting impact-positive carry circumstances, which make swaps to floating that bit more palatable to set.

Interest rate finance and mortgage rates. Wooden block with percentage sign on many level of stack of coin. Financial growth, interest rate increase, inflation, sale price and tax rise concept.

Wipada Wipawin

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

So far in the current rate cut cycle, the Federal Reserve has cut the funds rate by 100bp. Over the same period, the 10yr rate has risen by c.100bp. That 200bp swing is remarkable. The best

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.26K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News