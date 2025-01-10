Before the U.S. election on November 5, 2024, the outlook for the world economy looked robust and consistent with economic expansion. Both the U.S. and European economies were expected to enjoy ongoing real wage growth, which would support private consumption, the largest component of aggregate gross
Macro Outlook: Uncertainty Abounds
Summary
- We believe broadening tariffs to progressively more products will hit U.S. consumers harder and could induce a significant destruction of domestic demand.
- European exporters are firmly in the line of fire for tariff increases, which is likely to have a chilling effect on demand for their products.
- The outlook for China remains one of sequential, gradual improvement.
