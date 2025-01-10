The last seven months have not been easy ones for Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) (4568.T) investors, as this Japanese pharmaceutical company has seen a painful derating in response to disappointing clinical data. With the turn of
High Expectations And Data Disappointments Have Driven Daiichi Sankyo Lower
Summary
- Daiichi Sankyo's stock has dropped 25% since my last update due to disappointing clinical data from Dato-DXd studies, but upcoming read-outs in 2025 could drive a meaningful rebound.
- Dato-DXd disappointed investors with the results from studies in 2nd-line NSCLC and 2nd/3rd-line HR+/HER2- breast cancer, but the AVANZAR study in 1L NSCLC could be the biggest prize of all.
- Enhertu has continued to deliver strong revenue growth for Daiichi Sankyo, and upcoming clinical read-outs could help further expand the long-term peak revenue potential to over $12B.
- Management continues to build for the future, investing in expanded ADC manufacturing capacity and continuing to develop a more potent line-up of 2nd-generation drugs that management intends to develop independently.
- Despite significant clinical risks, Daiichi Sankyo offers high-reward potential, making it a compelling choice for risk-tolerant investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.