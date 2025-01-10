Domestic Auto Inventories remain quite depressed. Dealers have maintained low inventories, by my analysis, due to the prolonged period of recession forecasts the last 30mos+. We first saw retailers proactively lower inventories in the 2016-2019 timeframe with the persistent recession
Auto Inventories Depressed
Summary
- Domestic Auto Inventories remain quite depressed, and US manufacturers have inventories well in excess vs. sales.
- The rise in the Durable Goods Orders for Motor Vehicles and Parts is in line with more parts for used vehicles than new.
- Fairer trade globally will mean more manufacturing domestically, and we will need more vehicles to get employees to where those facilities are located.
