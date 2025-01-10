UniFirst Corporation: Poor Near-Term Fundamental Outlook, But Valuation Likely To Be Rangebound

Jan. 10, 2025 5:18 AM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF) StockCTAS
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.26K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I recommend a Hold rating for UniFirst Corporation.
  • UNF reported 1.9% y/y revenue growth, but declining net wearer levels and a challenging pricing environment are concerns.
  • Elevated operating expenses from technology and ERP investments may negatively impact near-term margins.
  • The CTAS $275/share acquisition offer provides a valuation floor, but near-term performance challenges suggest the stock will remain rangebound.

Large pile of clothes in an empty room.

Ryan McVay

Investment Action

I recommended a hold rating for UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) when I wrote about it on 24th October 2024, as I was worried about the FY25 performance outlook, especially given that the stock was trading at a

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.26K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News