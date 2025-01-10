Torex Gold: A Higher Cost Year On Deck

Summary

  • Torex Gold reported a solid year in 2024, beating annual guidance by nearly 7% despite an unfortunate end to the year from a safety standpoint.
  • Meanwhile, the company should enjoy another very strong quarter financially in Q4-24, benefiting from less gold forward sales and a record gold price.
  • Most importantly, Media Luna remains on track for first copper concentrate production in Q1, de-risking it in what's been a busy period as it ensures a smooth transition to ML.
  • In this update, we'll dig into its recent production results, recent developments and whether the stock offers an adequate margin of safety at current levels.
Gold Bar

Falcor

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. G/T = grams per tonne (of gold or silver). GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. SEOs = silver-equivalent ounces. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. LOMP = life of mine plan. TPD = tonnes per day.

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

