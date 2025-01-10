Against the backdrop of strong recent performance in European natural gas prices, in 2025 we initiate coverage on Norwegian oil & gas major Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) with an Overweight rating. With a colder than expected start to the winter season in
Equinor: Stepping On The Gas In 2025
Summary
- Equinor looks well positioned to outperform in 2025, driven by likely higher European gas prices while exposure to weaker refining margins remains limited.
- Forecasted 2025 European gas prices sit ~20-30% below most recent forward prices. At forward pricing, Equinor could exceed EBIT estimates by ~11% on our estimates.
- By removing ~$1.2B in capex for the Rosebank field, we also believe the recent deconsolidation of its U.K. assets should improve midterm FCF and distribution capacity.
- We see Equinor as one of our top picks for 2025 and initiate at Overweight with ~37% upside to our price target and ~10% in forward dividends.
