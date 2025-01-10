Cloud Provider Parent Companies Reorganize As AI Adoption Ramps
Summary
- The cloud units of Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft are maintaining their operating margins as they forge ahead with record capital investments to finance AI infrastructure buildouts.
- Q3 2024 earnings reports by the big three cloud-provider parent companies showed continuing sales growth and operating margins for their cloud units, which are accounting for a growing share of overall revenue.
- While all three vendors pointed to their chummy relationship with GPU leader Nvidia, Microsoft and AWS noted that their capacity to deliver AI services has been outstripping customer demand, in part due to GPU scarcity.
