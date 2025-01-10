Enbridge: Set For EBITDA Growth Acceleration
Summary
- Leadership changes in the US and Canada can help boost volume-led growth as the O&G sector gets more encouraged to increase production.
- Enbridge's deal with Alberta's government to double O&G production can accelerate Enbridge's Liquid Pipelines EBITDA growth.
- January winter seasonality is good for ENB as this month tops on both win rate and average return metrics.
- ENB is trading at a lower than usual premium vs the sector, making the buys acceptable given the bullish fundamental context.
- Relative technicals show increasing bullish strength vs. the S&P500, poising ENB to outperform.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ENB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I hold shares of VOO
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About EBBGF Stock
More on EBBGF
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-