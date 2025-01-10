One of the biggest misconceptions in the oil market is the perceived growth in non-OPEC+ oil supplies moving forward, particularly from the US. Consensus within the oil market has been robust US production growth set to continue for the foreseeable future.
U.S. Oil Production Will Disappoint Again In 2025
Summary
- Exports are not only down year-over-year, but can decline throughout the entirety of 2024.
- Growth in shale production is going to be challenged moving forward.
