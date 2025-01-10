The S&P Global Market Intelligence Pipeline Activity Index (PAI) pulled back in November, decreasing 11% to 88 from 98 in October. The gold PAI declined 11% to 118 from 133, while the base/other PAI was down 11% to 63, compared to 71 in October.
IM December 2024 - Exploration Activity Improvement Stalls
Summary
- The S&P Global Market Intelligence Pipeline Activity Index pulled back in November, decreasing 11% to 88 from 98 in October.
- Fundraisings by junior and intermediate companies fell 30% to $1.12 billion in November, following a peak in transactions and high-value financings in October, when total funds raised reached its highest level since March 2022.
- Gold financings experienced the largest decline among the three commodity groups, dropping 49% to $522 million in November, after peaking at $1.02 billion in October.
- The broad range price pullback directly impacted mining equities valuation.
