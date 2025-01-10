Pampa Energia (OTCPK:PPENF) (PAM) stock price has almost doubled since my last article from August 2024. The company has made important infrastructure announcements in the Oil and Gas segments, but in my opinion, these do not justify the extra bullishness. The
Pampa Energia Gets Into Overvalued Territory In Hopes Of Argentinian Revolution
Summary
- Pampa Energia's stock doubled in the second half of 2024, on the back of investment and infrastructure announcements regarding Argentinian energy.
- The name now trades at a P/E of 20x of cycle-top earnings, compared to only 10x for Vista, the best operator on the basin.
- Only assuming that the announcements of infrastructure materialize without delays, that hydrocarbon prices are high, and that Pampa operates without flaws, can the price be justified.
- This leaves a lot of risk unaddressed. PAM stock price is highly optimistic, and therefore the name is a Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.