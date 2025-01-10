I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal lamenting the rise of complex derivative strategies being wrapped into ETF funds sold to unsuspecting investors. This got me thinking about some recent 'innovations' in the space.
XDTE: Should Outperform Vanilla Covered Call Funds In The Long Run
Summary
- The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF sells 0DTE covered calls to generate a high distribution yield to investors.
- XDTE appears designed to outperform vanilla covered call funds as its use of daily call options makes the XDTE ETF act as a long-only fund during the critical overnight session.
- Writing call options daily also helps XDTE generate far superior premium income compared to vanilla covered call funds.
- While I am concerned about market valuations in the short term, XDTE's superior strategy should allow it to outperform peers in terms of both yield and total returns over time.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
