Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is a global leader in seeds and crop protection products. Investors should know that Corteva is a play on agricultural commodity prices that is also a long-term bet on the growing need
Corteva: A Wide-Moat Play On Commodity Prices
Summary
- Corteva is a strong defensive play for stagflation with its wide economic moat in seeds, providing exposure to agricultural commodities and a growing dividend.
- The company has shown impressive performance since its 2019 spin-off, with growth in gross profits and operating income exceeding revenue growth, reflecting strong operating efficiency.
- Corteva faces risks such as regulatory and ESG concerns, pricing pressure in crop protection, and currency fluctuations, but remains a resilient and diversified investment.
- I rate Corteva a "Buy" for its defensive characteristics, allowing investors to gain commodity exposure as a best-in-breed operator.
