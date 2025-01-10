AMD: Expect Bears To Feast On Overhyped Data Center Opportunity

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
680 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Data center capital spending by top tech giants is projected to surge by 50% in 2025, reaching approximately $300 billion, with the Big Tech firm anticipated to lead the spending.
  • While Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s MI300X chip offers competitive technical performance, it faces significant commercial hurdles against Nvidia’s entrenched CUDA ecosystem.
  • Nvidia’s hardware-software integration creates a powerful moat, making it costly and impractical for developers to switch platforms. This leaves AMD struggling to gain meaningful market share.
  • Despite AMD’s growth in data center revenue, its scale remains a fraction of Nvidia’s, and its valuation discount does not sufficiently reflect its weaker competitive position.
  • In my view, AMD shares are overhyped and overvalued, and should trade down to 20-25x EV/EBIT.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

The AI data center market is massive …

The AI data center market is massive. According to data from the hedge fund Altimeter, the market for accelerated data center build out has reached $300 billion in 2024 and is projected to more

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
680 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News