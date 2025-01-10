Drawdowns are scary. It doesn't matter how much you can convince yourself that you're a long-term investor; if your portfolio correlates with the overall market (as most do), you will experience equal or amplified drawdowns along with the market, which can
Starbucks: One Of My Hedges Going Into 2025
Summary
- Drawdowns are detrimental to long-term compounding; hedging with tail-risk puts can mitigate their impact and potentially offer returns even without broad market meltdowns.
- I prefer a nuanced approach to tail-risk puts, focusing on companies like Nike and Starbucks, where the market still needs to discover price amidst weakening fundamentals.
- Starbucks has shown significant declines in financial performance and faces intense competition, making it vulnerable to further underperformance.
- Starbucks has traded at a premium to its sector, but this premium has become much harder to justify in the last year.
- I own puts and have positioned myself for a very limited downside but a high upside if my thesis works out.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.