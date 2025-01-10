Allstate: High ROEs Likely Unsustainable

Jan. 10, 2025 2:45 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
1.03K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Allstate has consistently beaten estimates, but high expectations and competitive pressures may limit future growth, especially in the auto insurance market.
  • The company’s recent performance is strong, with significant improvements in underwriting income and new business levels across all distribution channels.
  • Despite favorable current conditions, long-term margins may normalize, and ROE could decline, posing risks to sustained growth and profitability.
  • Allstate’s valuation appears stretched, and while it remains a solid company, I recommend waiting for a pullback or using covered calls to mitigate downside risk.
Allstate Office Belfast

Shawn Williams

Introduction

Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has consistently been beating sell-side estimates with shares rising considerably over the last few years. As a major player in the personal property and casualty insurance market, the company has been underwriting profitably in the auto insurance

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
1.03K Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News