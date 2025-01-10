As we head into 2025 and the USA prepares for a new Trump administration, energy infrastructure is likely to benefit from several macro trends in play. Shortly after the election results were known, I wrote about the midstream energy
KYN: Offering High Total Returns From North American Energy Infrastructure
Summary
- The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund is rated a Buy due to its strong total returns, high yield, and discount to NAV.
- The KYN closed-end fund benefits from stable, contracted cash flows and favorable demand trends in North American energy infrastructure, especially in the midstream and natural gas sectors.
- The fund's merger with KMF and shift to monthly distributions further solidify its position to capitalize on energy sector tailwinds and investor interest.
- Risks include potential global energy demand slowdown, geopolitical factors, and oil and gas price volatility, but KYN's long-term contracts offer some protection.
