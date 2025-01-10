Getty Realty's Updated Guidance Adds To Its Solid Baseline

Jan. 10, 2025 12:50 PM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY) Stock
Summary

  • Getty Realty boasts robust fundamentals, with a 99.7% occupancy rate and consistent rental collections, supporting its strong financial performance and dividend growth.
  • The REIT's diversified portfolio spans 42 states, with significant exposure to convenience stores and automotive facilities, though tenant concentration poses some risk.
  • We think its BBB- credit rating is borderline and its rental increase rate seems low. Nonetheless, Getty's solid asset allocation and external liquidity access likely enhance its financial stability.
  • With a forward yield of 6.37% and impressive AFFO growth, Getty Realty seems poised for a breakout year.
Drone view of commercial property under construction

Justin Paget

The real estate sector experienced disparity in 2024, whereby homebuilder stocks grew but REITs lagged. We think 2024's surge in homebuilder stocks might be followed by an increase in REIT values, and therefore we decided to cover another REIT in this

