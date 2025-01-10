The year 2024 turned out to be mostly a wash for energy stocks as a sector. Energy stocks underperformed versus other sectors, and by a lot in some cases, although some stocks did manage to do much better. Energy stocks appear to
Energy Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Beginning Of 2025
Summary
- Energy stocks started out 2024 great, but they start out 2025 in a slump after stumbling into the new year.
- The oil sector is faced with a slowing of demand growth, which is likely to fuel the perception that long-term prospects for the sector are poor.
- If the energy sector is to be shaken up, it is likely because of geopolitics due to opposing parties having conflicting interests.
- The year 2025 is most likely to turn out a repeat of 2024 for the energy sector, which means more underperforming versus the S&P500.
