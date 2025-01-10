Humana's Growth Vs. Rising Costs: Why It's A Hold For Cautious Investors

Jan. 10, 2025 1:11 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM) Stock
Motti Sapir profile picture
Motti Sapir
39 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Humana is doubling down on Medicare Advantage and healthcare services while cutting less profitable areas.
  • Higher costs and lower profit margins are putting pressure on the business right now.
  • Medicare Advantage growth and expanding healthcare services show long-term potential.
  • Regulatory changes and restructuring costs could make the next couple of years bumpy.
  • The stock looks fairly priced, so holding for now seems like the best move.

Medicare part C insurance papers with clipboard and pen.

designer491

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a solid company, and it has got a strong hold on Medicare Advantage, which is a big deal in the healthcare world. But right now, I wouldn’t rush to buy. They’ve got some good things going for them, but they’re

This article was written by

Motti Sapir profile picture
Motti Sapir
39 Followers
Motti Sapir is an economist and financial analyst with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He holds a degree in economics and has a talent for simplifying complex financial concepts into plain English. His focus is on uncovering market trends, analyzing data, and discerning what’s really happening beneath the surface. He enjoys writing about topics such as stocks, bonds, significant economic trends, and practical investment strategies. Motti Sapir also shares insights on specific sectors and their potential impact on investments. He writes for Seeking Alpha with the goal of helping other investors make sense of the markets without feeling overwhelmed. For him, if he can install confidence in someone’s investment decisions, that’s a major achievement. His approach is straightforward: keep it real, share his knowledge, and emphasize actionable insights that anyone can understand. He believes that raw numbers tell stories when presented well. Motti Sapir creates clear, polished visuals that make financial data easy to understand.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HUM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News