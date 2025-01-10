Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a solid company, and it has got a strong hold on Medicare Advantage, which is a big deal in the healthcare world. But right now, I wouldn’t rush to buy. They’ve got some good things going for them, but they’re
Humana's Growth Vs. Rising Costs: Why It's A Hold For Cautious Investors
Summary
- Humana is doubling down on Medicare Advantage and healthcare services while cutting less profitable areas.
- Higher costs and lower profit margins are putting pressure on the business right now.
- Medicare Advantage growth and expanding healthcare services show long-term potential.
- Regulatory changes and restructuring costs could make the next couple of years bumpy.
- The stock looks fairly priced, so holding for now seems like the best move.
