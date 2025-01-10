AMD: Stop The Wishful Thinking And Face The Reality

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
3.91K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Many bullish investors have recently argued that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a stock worth buying given its cheap valuation, although the shares are rightfully trading at a discounted valuation.
  • The bearish risks against AMD have continued to compound, with its technology continuing to lag Nvidia’s offerings, while we simultaneously witness the rise of the ‘custom silicon’ wave.
  • Amid the ‘custom silicon’ wave just getting started, investors could allocate more capital to stocks like Broadcom and Marvell Technologies instead, while Nvidia trades at an attractive valuation too.

Semiconductor Maker Advanced Micro Systems Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

At the beginning of this AI revolution, market participants were headstrong that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would be the “Number 2” AI winner, particularly those investors who had missed out on the Nvidia (

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
3.91K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News