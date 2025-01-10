VIGI: International Dividend Stocks With A Defensive Tilt

Summary

  • The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF focuses on dividend-growing companies domiciled outside the US, primarily in Japan, Switzerland, and Canada.
  • Recent underperformance has resulted in VIGI offering a more attractive valuation relative to the S&P 500.
  • From a sector perspective, the overweight in healthcare and consumer staples provides protection against economic shocks. Elevated industrial exposure presents earnings risk from tariffs.
  • The ETF's ~40% payout ratio suggests dividends should continue growing.
  • The ETF's significant allocation to countries with weak GDP growth prospects is a key risk to consider.
Introduction

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) has significantly underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over the past year, delivering a total return of ~4% against the ~26% gain of the S&P 500-tracking ETF:

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

