Intuitive Machines Stock: I Remain Bullish Despite The Strong Bull Run

Dilantha De Silva
Summary

  • Intuitive Machines' cutting-edge technology, strong management, and new contracts position it well for long-term growth in the lunar exploration sector.
  • The innovative pay-by-the-minute billing model could create significant recurring revenue, attracting diverse customers and enhancing revenue streams.
  • Multi-mission synergies improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and boost mission frequency, potentially accelerating revenue growth.
  • Despite some risks, the company's strong government partnerships and growth potential make it a promising investment, with a potential valuation far exceeding $3 billion by 2030.
Astronaut Sitting On Moon Recording Sunrise On Earth With Smartphone

peepo

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) caught my eye soon after its IPO in February 2023, but given the hype behind space exploration companies back then – which saw LUNR stock surge more than 250% in one trading session after its IPO – I thought the best

