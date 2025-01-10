Intertwined Markets And Upcoming Earnings

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have had trouble getting started in 2025, but there's good data on the horizon (0:30). Economic concerns around Trump's tariff talk (2:30). The Fed's 'no landing', bond market movement (4:20). Bitcoin worries might carry over into tech (see Palantir) (6:40). CES and positive moves in semiconductors (8:45). Upcoming earnings in financials and insurance (10:25).

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, Seeking Alpha's Director of News, welcome to 2025, and welcome back to the show. Great to be talking to you again.

Brian Stewart: Yeah, you too. Great to be back.

RS: So holiday season has come and gone. What are we paying attention to in the markets, what are we thinking about so far?

BS: We've been facing kind of a slow market, the last few weeks. Today, we're recording on Thursday, and the markets are closed because of Jimmy Carter's funeral. So we're now in our third straight week of a holiday week, days-off. Next week, it'll be the first full trading week of 2025, but then there'll be another holiday week after that for MLK Day. So, we're having a little trouble getting started with 2025.

But good news is there is data on the horizon, jobs data coming out. We've got inflation data next week. We also have earning seasons starting to get ramped up next week as well. So we should be kind of through the desert at this point and onto an area where we can actually trade on some information.

RS: So what is the information you're paying most attention to?

BS: In the absence of fundamental stock related information over the last few weeks, we've seen a bunch of markets kind of intertwine in the way people are thinking about them. So most prominently recently has been the Treasury market.

People have turned their attention there. It's been seeing higher rates recently. So the 10 year Treasury reached 4.7%. It was at 3.7% as of September. Meanwhile, the 20 year, topped 5% for the first-time since 2023. All this has happened while the Fed has been cutting rates. Fed has cut a 100 basis points or a full percentage point, from its prime rate, from its key rate since September.

I mean, while rates have been going up. So it kind of signals ongoing inflation worries, which is why the Fed is expected to pause at its next meeting. Also, with the new administration coming into the White House later this month, there's kind of a hangover effect.

There was the Trump rally late last year. And as Trump looks to be taking office, they're starting to get antsy that not much is going to change in Washington. So the dynamics of higher government spending is starting to worry the bond markets.

RS: Something that people are also very worried about are tariffs and this talk of tariffs. What are you seeing in that regard, and how do you feel like investors are taking it?

And maybe if you want to offer some, if you don't have it, you don't have it. But if you want to offer a counterpoint to all the fear around the tariffs.

BS: So if we take a broader look, most economists are down on tariffs as a strategy. It's more of a political/national defense move, less an economic move. If a country puts tariffs in place, they're trying to protect home businesses and that's more sort of pointing to a home market, a certain voter base, than it is trying to ultimately get the best prices for consumers.

So that's sort of the worry with tariffs is both that it leads to higher prices for consumers because they have to pay more for imported goods, and that it's going to lead to trade wars. Not only are the tariffs here going to go higher, but tariffs elsewhere go higher, and that'll ultimately hurt exports from the U.S. It's kind of a lose-lose situation.

I think it's going to play out in the political sphere because there's a lot of resistance to tariffs. I think you'll probably see that rhetoric kind of get watered down over time, and you might see a show of force with tariffs with not a lot of teeth, pass some law with some additional tariffs just to say that, that the administration did it, and then declare victory.

RS: Tariffs with a lowercase T type of thing.

BS: Yeah, right.

RS: And in terms of the Treasury market and in terms of inflation and what the Fed is not or what it is doing, I heard somebody reference it today as they've made no landing.

People thought soft. People thought hard. Maybe there's no landing at all. What would you say to bond market observers?

BS: Yeah. I kind of like that no landing, sort of the picture of an airplane circling above the airport. I think that's kind of where we're at.

RS: We're going to need you to stay in your seats, people.

BS: Exactly. Buckle up.

Just to give the state of play as we stand now, the next meeting is going to be in January later this month, the 29th to be exact.

Currently, markets are pricing in a 93% chance of holding steady. That has been pretty consistent since the last Fed meeting, which happened on December 18th. It's been the high-80%, low 90% range. So investors have kind of settled into the idea that they're going to hold rates again.

Interestingly enough, looking further ahead, there's a lot of sort of growing speculation that rates might be on hold for a while. There's currently a 13% chance that we're not going to see any cuts at all in 2025. And you don't get to sort of a 50-50 chance, until the end of the May meeting.

So depending on who you ask, it could be a while before the Fed makes its next move. And I think a lot is going to be data dependent. So next week, we've got CPI and PPI both coming in, and I think those are going to be sort of pivots for discussion going forward.

RS: Lawrence Fuller, he's an analyst on Seeking Alpha. He wrote that markets are simply adjusting to the normalization of the yield curve as the economic expansion continues.

What would you say about the yield curve and where it sits right now?

BS: Yeah. I think that's the bullish view, is that the movement in bonds recently is actually just sort of a healthy reaction to the idea that we're going to be in a growth stage in the economy.

The bearish case is that the markets are seeing something that the stock market has yet to see that’s the higher inflation, higher government spending, you're going to see if, if rates stay high, you're going to see higher mortgage rates, higher borrowing rates, and so that's going to slow the economy.

And so, again, the biggest worry would be a stagflationary environment, even sort of a junior stagflation where you have sort of elevated inflation, but you also have high interest rates and you're having trouble getting the economy going.

RS: In terms of the markets, the synchronicity of the markets, let's say, and the discussion around inflation and interest rates, part and parcel of that is the move in Bitcoin.

And we've been talking about it, I think, every time we've talked, deservedly so, I would say. Talk to us about where Bitcoin is sitting and what you're seeing out of the crypto world?

BS: Yeah, I like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as sort of a market temperature because you don't have a lot of fundamentals for Bitcoin. You know, there's no earnings releases per se. There's no real points at which Bitcoin moves away from general sort of vibes. So it's a real kind of test of investor sentiment.

So if you look at Bitcoin, it's just a classic risk asset. It's down about 14% from its all-time high. It reached over 108,000 last month, and now it's below 93,000. It was near 103,000 just a few days ago.

So you're seeing a real worry enter the market about risk assets in general, and you might see that carry over into tech.

If we look at just one example, Palantir (PLTR) is down 10% in the past week. It had been at a new high, but worries about valuation is kind of started to move it down.

One note is that ARK sold about $15 million worth of shares earlier this week, which was a catalyst for bringing it down. But generally speaking, I've seen analysts kind of turn against that stock.

I would say the consensus is great execution, but price has gotten too high. That's been, so we saw underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, plus I've seen three Sell recommendations from Seeking Alpha authors in the past week or so. So there's just been sort of a sentiment shift there, kind of a worry that it's sort of outrun its coverage.

And more than just, that stock is a cybersecurity space in general I think you're going to start seeing people worry about valuations in the tech space.

RS: Speaking of valuations in the tech space, a lot of movement on the positive side in the semi space.

What are you seeing out of those names in the semiconductor space and what would you highlight for investors to pay attention to?

BS: So this past week, CES has been going on, the Consumer Electronics Show, that's a place where tech can come and kind of show off. So that's been a bullish catalyst over the last few days.

We also saw Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) report strong revenue and give strong AI demand as the reason for their strong revenue. So that also gave a boost. So you see companies like Micron (MU) is up 18% in the past week, and (ARM) is also up 18% in the past week.

So you're seeing ongoing bullishness around technology. NVIDIA (NVDA) was up over the past week as well. That's always sort of a good bellwether for just sort of like tech belief, belief in the future of AI and the future of tech expansion.

I think coming out of December, it looks like the debate was going to be around whether or not excitement had passed the level of delivery that these companies could do in terms of actually selling AI on a consumer basis.

Moving it from sort of the development stage to a stage where it was actually having an impact on people's lives or on business in general. And I think that's going to be the debate going forward into the next earning season when we start to get numbers from these companies.

So Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is reporting next week, that's going to be sort of the first ping of the tech results as they come out later this month and into the next month. So I think that's going to give us a lot of direction for the next stage of trading.

RS: And earnings wise, I think that's a nice place to end this conversation. What are you seeing earnings wise, and where should investors be focused there?

BS: The big thing next week as earnings start to ramp up a little bit, we're going to get a lot of financial companies, so banks and other financial companies reporting.

We've got Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) on Wednesday. And then we have Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday.

There's been some signs of optimism going into earnings just in the past week. We've seen Citigroup up 4% and hitting a new high. It's up 36% over the past year. And then, similarly, Bank of America is up 5% in the past week. It's off its highs, but it's up 35% in the past year as well.

So you've seen a run up in these stocks. And the question now is going to become whether the numbers justify the rally.

RS: Another company reporting next week that I feel like is remiss not to mention, although it's not fun to talk about these days, is UnitedHealth Group (UNH). What are you seeing from them? What are you expecting? What are you hearing in the marketplace?

BS: So I think that the earnings themselves aren't going to matter too much, but that because of the assassination of their insurance head recently and the sort of fervor around that, you're going to see that kind of turn into a Main Street story from a Wall Street story.

I think what they have to say about their insurance policies and the dialogue that's been going on since that tragic events, I think that's going to make a lot of headlines and, I think it's going to kind of set the tone for how we talk about health policy in the U.S., especially with the new administration coming in.

The general public, I think, would be in favor of some sort of insurance reform. Whether that's the companies themselves kind of changing their policies or some sort of government oversight. Whereas I think that the political class, the donor class, they're more happy with the status quo.

So I don't know there's going to be a lot of pressure from the top to change things. And so the question becomes whether there's an organized ongoing push to make some sort of change in the way that we handle insurance in this country.

RS: Certainly something to pay attention to as the news unfolds in every corner of the world and it seems like there's more and more depressing things to focus on. Let's add it to the list.

Let's try and end this on a positive note as our first episode of the New Year or our first episode together of the New Year. What is one piece of data that you have really liked that investors can chew on going into next week?

BS: The general economic news, if you look past inflation, inflation has been sticky but not horrible.

But the economy in general has held up very well, unemployment rates are in the low 4% area, which is traditionally tied to a relatively healthy economy. If we're looking for good news, it's just that the economy, whatever the bad news that we've all been dealing with, has been chugging along pretty well recently. And so the only question to keep an eye on is whether or not that momentum can keep going.

