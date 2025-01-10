Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) sells toys, board games, and related products under a wide range of globally well-recognized brands, including Monopoly, Nerf, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and several other names. The company franchises, partners, and portfolio brands, with franchise brands generating the clear majority of revenues.
Hasbro: Reshaping The Future
Summary
- Hasbro, Inc. is going through a turnaround, focusing on core brands and improving earnings through severe cost cuts. The strategy has started to show results with an expanding bottom line.
- As the toy industry is likely to have low growth, and Hasbro's core asset focus hinders alternative growth avenues, the company will likely have low growth ahead.
- HAS stock already prices in slow growth that I anticipate.
