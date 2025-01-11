Undercovered Dozen: Fannie Mae, Civitas Resources, LifeVantage, ZenaTech +

Summary

  • The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights lesser-covered stocks, offering investment ideas and encouraging discussion among investors.
  • Pacifica Yield highlights Brookfield Infrastructure's subordinated notes with a 32% discount opportunity and a 7.2% yield, backed by a strong balance sheet and diversified assets.
  • Cerence Inc.'s partnership with Nvidia boosts its AI capabilities according to Uttam Dey, but caution is advised due to recent stock surge and potential volatility.
  • Quantum eMotion's quantum-safe encryption solutions show promise, but the stock's high volatility and speculative nature warrant careful consideration, according to Mandela Amoussou.
  • Take a look and share your thoughts: Are any of these ideas worth a deeper review?

Undercovered Dozen Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen is a weekly Seeking Alpha editor-curated series highlighting 12 articles on lesser covered stocks from the previous seven days. We hope this series provides ideas and inspires discussion.

Some tickers are covered more than others on the site, so with The Undercovered Dozen our Editors highlight twelve actionable investment ideas on tickers with less coverage. These ideas can range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps. Specifically, the inclusion criteria for "undercovered" include: market cap greater than $100 million, more than 800 symbol page views in the last 90 days on Seeking Alpha, and fewer than two articles published in the past 30 days. Follow this account to receive a weekly review of twelve of these undercovered ideas from our valued analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

