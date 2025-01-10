Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 10, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Julie Stewart - Vice President, IR
Ed Bastian - CEO
Glen Hauenstein - President
Dan Janki - CFO
Peter Carter - EVP, External Affairs
Tim Mapes - SVP & Chief Communications Officer
Conference Call Participants
Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen
Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Shannon Doherty - Deutsche Bank
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Didora - Bank of America
David Vernon - Bernstein
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Leslie Josephs - CNBC
Alison Sider - Wall Street Journal
Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Julie Stewart
Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our December quarter and full-year 2024 earnings call.
Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy, Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment, and Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet. After the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. We ask you please limit yourself to one question and a brief follow-up, so we can get to as many of you as possible. And after the analyst Q&A, we'll move
