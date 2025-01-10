A First Take On CG Oncology

Jan. 10, 2025 4:56 PM ETCG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) StockANIP, ENGN, IBRX, JNJ, MRK
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • CG Oncology's stock has dropped 40% since its IPO peak, driven by profit-taking and competitive concerns despite promising Phase 3 data for Cretostimogene.
  • Cretostimogene shows superior complete response rates compared to current NMIBC therapies, with a 75% anytime CR and 97% one-year progression-free survival.
  • The competitive landscape includes ImmunityBio's Anktiva and J&J's Gemzar, but CG's clean one-drug profile and strong data make it a potential market leader.
  • A first analysis around CG Oncology follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
single science glass flask with double exposure scientist holding tube in chemistry blue laboratory with stock market information background

MadamLead

Shares of bladder cancer concern CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) are down some 40% since peaking at $50.23 in February 2024 on the back of a hot IPO driven by the company’s only asset: cretositimogene. The latest positive Phase 3 monotherapy data (released on December 5, 2024) was

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
50.62K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News