Back in May 2024, I presented my bullish view on electronic bond trading platform MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX). I believe that there are good long-term prospects for this niche segment, but the company has been delivering pretty good results already
MarketAxess: Nothing Wrong With These Results, But Potentially Losing More Ground To TradeWeb (Downgrade)
Summary
- MarketAxess has seen growth rebound, as it continues its track record of profitability, client growth, and cash flow.
- On the downside, market share in high-grade and high-yield bonds has declined recently, and there are market fears that competitor TradeWeb is stealing the company's cheese.
- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance should boost bond trading volumes, so I expect a good 2025 for these firms.
- Ultimately I downgrade MKTX to Neutral, amid growing competitive concerns. MarketAxess posted excelled trade volumes for Q4, so the jury is still out. But I won't be adding to my position.
