Pepsi (PEP) has been a long-term holding in John's Retirement Accounts, but we haven't been able to justify buying shares for a few years now as the record-high valuation combined with the low dividend yield to make the
John's November 2024 Retirement Income Update: It's Time To Add Shares Of Pepsi
Summary
- Pepsi's dividend yield has reached 3.67%, the highest since the beginning stages of COVID, making it an attractive entry point that rarely occurs.
- There were no stocks that paid an increased dividend in the month of November.
- Current portfolio income is projected to grow 3.53% in 2024. A recent reduction in estimated growth is largely a time issue related to a change of holdings.
- John's healthy dividend stream allows him to satisfy his RMD while still generating an additional $385 of income/month.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, CRI, ETN, GE, HON, LUMN, LYB, MAIN, MMM, SOLV, TROW, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.